Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 5,122 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHAL stock opened at $749.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $698.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $397.44 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

