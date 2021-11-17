Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 8,701 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $611,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

