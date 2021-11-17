Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLL. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

