Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

