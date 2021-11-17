Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.98% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 98.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.56. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

