Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,476 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cognex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,237,000 after buying an additional 147,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,968,000 after buying an additional 174,590 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,095. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

