Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of HomeStreet worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

