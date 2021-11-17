Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38.

