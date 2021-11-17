Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Albany International worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.58.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Several analysts have commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

