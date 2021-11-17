Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

