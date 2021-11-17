Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 16,625 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.60% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,563,000 after purchasing an additional 377,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after purchasing an additional 274,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13,123.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

