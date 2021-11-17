Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 370,703 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370,703 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FormFactor worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 51.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

