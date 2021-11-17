Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,323 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,323 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of PriceSmart worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $172,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $230,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.85 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,433,083.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $114,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,433 shares of company stock worth $7,730,184. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

