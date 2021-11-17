Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of ArcBest worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

