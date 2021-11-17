Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of AZZ worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. AZZ’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

