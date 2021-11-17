Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Gentherm worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

THRM opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

