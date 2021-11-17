PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.03. 47,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 111,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

