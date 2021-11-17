PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) were down 12.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 7,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 649% from the average daily volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 3.43%.

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

