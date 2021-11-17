PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

