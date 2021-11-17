PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 2,141 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PTC traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $119.64. 538,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,805. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
