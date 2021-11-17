PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,623 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

