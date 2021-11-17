Public Mint Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $176,498.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00036440 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

