Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the October 14th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PHCF stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

