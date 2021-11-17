PumaPay Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $453,315.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00224392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

