Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the October 14th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,327. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

LRTNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

