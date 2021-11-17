Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,251 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Purple Innovation worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,223,000 after buying an additional 491,236 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $895.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

