Pyrk Market Capitalization Achieves $65,588.85 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $65,588.85 and $2,627.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

