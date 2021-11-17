Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Natura &Co Holding S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE NTCO opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.