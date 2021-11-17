Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

