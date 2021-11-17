Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Increased by Analyst

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for agilon health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE AGL opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. agilon health has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,242,917 shares of company stock valued at $528,110,041.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

