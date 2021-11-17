Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VAC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.07 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

