Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Decreased by Analyst

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

ZNTL stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,800 shares of company stock worth $12,610,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

