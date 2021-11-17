Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MFC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.15.

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.81 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$21.05 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

