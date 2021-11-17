Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunlight Financial in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

