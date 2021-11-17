Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $663.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $32.67.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $382,510.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,547 shares of company stock worth $1,427,656 over the last three months. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

