Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Voya Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 214.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,598 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,626,000.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

