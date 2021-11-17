Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for McAfee Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of McAfee in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McAfee by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 12,793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,420 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 11.44%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

