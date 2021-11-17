Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEN. Oppenheimer raised Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,199,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

