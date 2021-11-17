Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $578,435.99 and approximately $59,217.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.