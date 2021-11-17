Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the October 14th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QLI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,935. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Qilian International Holding Group has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $22.00.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Qilian International Holding Group in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.