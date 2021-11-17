QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Michael Harper Purchases 5,000 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Michael Harper bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 310.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 329.44. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

