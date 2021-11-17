QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

