QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

