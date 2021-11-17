QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $195.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.46.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

