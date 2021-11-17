QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $210.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.46.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.05. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,446,786,000 after buying an additional 11,387,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,531,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,403,029,000 after buying an additional 1,059,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

