QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Piper Sandler

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.46.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

