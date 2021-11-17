Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Qualtrics International worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of XM opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

