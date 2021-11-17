Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.52% of Quanterix worth $32,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 83.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 70.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QTRX opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.45. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,728. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

