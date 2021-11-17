Quantis Network Hits Market Cap of $24,075.77 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $24,075.77 and $6.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00092462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.43 or 1.00238477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.92 or 0.07090832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.