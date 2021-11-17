QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $197.28 million and approximately $33.71 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00227125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010739 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

